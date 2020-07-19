Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $11.29. Absa Group shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Absa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Absa Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.