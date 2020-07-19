AAR (AIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AIR opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $669.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.69. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

