AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AAON has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $58.10 on Friday. AAON has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.74.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,077,805.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,993.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

