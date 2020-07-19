$89.73 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce $89.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.47 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $72.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $368.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.50 million to $371.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $425.15 million, with estimates ranging from $411.60 million to $438.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,927,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 788,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 307,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

