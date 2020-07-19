8,887 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

