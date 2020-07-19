877 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29. The company has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

