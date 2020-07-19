$803.03 Million in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce $803.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.20 million to $859.40 million. M.D.C. reported sales of $751.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in M.D.C. by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

