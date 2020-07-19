$8.02 Million in Sales Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report $8.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.94 million to $9.10 million. Marcus reported sales of $232.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $411.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $706.91 million, with estimates ranging from $690.82 million to $728.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. B. Riley raised Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MCS opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.