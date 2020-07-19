$76.50 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post $76.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.90 million and the highest is $77.10 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $77.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $316.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $317.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $309.75 million, with estimates ranging from $307.60 million to $311.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 26.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.