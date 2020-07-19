$76.25 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $76.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $80.10 million. International Money Express reported sales of $82.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $312.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $316.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $353.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million.

IMXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of IMXI opened at $13.20 on Thursday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $502.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

