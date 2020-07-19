$7.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $7.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.71 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $30.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $35.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $37.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

PAA opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 242,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

