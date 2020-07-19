$63.77 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $63.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.77 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $81.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $263.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $279.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.07 million, with estimates ranging from $260.53 million to $286.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 538,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRG opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $849.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

