6,166 Shares in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

