$485.98 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce sales of $485.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.50 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted sales of $438.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.55 on Thursday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.