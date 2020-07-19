4,680 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 119,365 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

