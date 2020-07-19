$44.71 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce $44.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.98 million to $45.50 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $41.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $180.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.22 million to $181.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $188.02 million, with estimates ranging from $177.48 million to $196.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $62.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,526,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,498,000 after purchasing an additional 682,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 95.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 342,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,745,000 after purchasing an additional 302,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after buying an additional 284,743 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

