3,630 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $83.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

