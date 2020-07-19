$34.61 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce sales of $34.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.62 million to $35.60 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $134.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $135.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $94.25 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $105.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. Kamada had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Kamada by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Kamada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 20.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMDA opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

