28,786 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

PGX opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

