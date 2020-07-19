28,786 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

PGX opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

