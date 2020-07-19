2,220 Shares in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 59,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $21,776,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock worth $66,108,920. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

APO opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

