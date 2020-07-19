$20.79 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post sales of $20.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.07 million and the lowest is $20.50 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $21.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $171.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $171.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $184.49 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $188.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.33 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

AGFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

