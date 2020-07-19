1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $6.76. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

