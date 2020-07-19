$16.27 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $16.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.22 million and the highest is $19.58 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $42.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $115.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.91 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.65 million, with estimates ranging from $151.55 million to $159.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.61 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 43.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 434,661 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 754,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 360,657 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

