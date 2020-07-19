$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $380,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 3,908.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

CLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Dawson James lowered Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

