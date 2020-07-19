$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $7.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

SIRI opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 436.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 907,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 738,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 75,504 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

