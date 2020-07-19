$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $743.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.