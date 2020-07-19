0Chain (ZCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,500.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $53,500.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002325 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000180 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001000 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.