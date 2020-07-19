$0.46 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.37. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $552.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

