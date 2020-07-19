-$0.39 EPS Expected for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.35). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGLE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 536,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

