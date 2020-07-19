$0.37 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

