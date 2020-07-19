$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,426,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $22,207,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,501,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,316,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

