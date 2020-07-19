$0.28 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Compass Point lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

KRG opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 538,827 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,230,000 after buying an additional 1,143,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 1,736,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 1,194,282 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

