$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Luminex reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

In other Luminex news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 11,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $412,692.75. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,537 shares of company stock valued at $12,905,770 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Luminex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

