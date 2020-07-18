Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $73,683.94 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $73,683.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,917.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $308,402.27.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.45 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zynga by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $20,074,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $18,737,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

