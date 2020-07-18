Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zynga stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Zynga by 142.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 3,796,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,074,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

