Zynex Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zynex in a report released on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYXI. Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $710.99 million, a P/E ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 293,400 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

