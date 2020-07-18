Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 375 price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 385.50.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

