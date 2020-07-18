Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZFSVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $371.64 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $259.50 and a 12 month high of $447.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.45.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

