Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $246.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.24, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total transaction of $17,743,373.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $44,846,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $12,557,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

