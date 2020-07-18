Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 89,679 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total value of $17,743,373.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,846,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $246.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.68.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

