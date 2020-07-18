Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $64.24 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,200.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,034,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,860,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

