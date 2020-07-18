Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Total (NYSE:TOT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TOTAL is benefiting from project startups, renewable assets, LNG portfolio and expanding upstream portfolio that has above industry-average exposure to faster-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. Streamlining the asset portfolio and syncing the same with long-term objectives are likely to boost its performance and strengthen operations. In the past three months, shares of TOTAL have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s operations and profitability can be adversely impacted by the ongoing decline in commodity prices. TOTAL decided to lower capital expenditure for 2020 by 25% for preserving liquidity. If commodity prices continue to remain choppy, the company might have to resort to further cost management. TOTAL's operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Total from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of TOT opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 82,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $527,447.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 102,549 shares of company stock worth $652,127.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Total by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Total by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

