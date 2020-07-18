Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dover (NYSE:DOV) to Buy

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dover has suspended the current-year financial guidance due to the uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic and negative impact on end-market demand. Dover expects business uncertainties and challenges related to COVID-19 to continue in the remaining period of the current year. However, the company is poised to gain from solid order backlog across all business segments, productivity and cost initiatives, debt refinancing, M&A and execution of margin targets. E-commerce growth, new product development and inorganic investment in core business platforms will also drive growth in the near term. Dover's effort to reduce costs and curtailing production capacity to match supply with demand is likely to have aided second quarter's earnings. Further, its strong financial position and prudent capital structure bode well.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,661,000 after buying an additional 85,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Dover by 21.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dover by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after buying an additional 73,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

