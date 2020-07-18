Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $141.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.26. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

