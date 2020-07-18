Zacks Investment Research Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.