Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $399.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $14,510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

