Zacks Investment Research Lowers BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signature Aviation PLC provides air transport support services. The Company offers fueling, ground handling, passenger pilot, line maintenance and technical support services, as well as aftermarket facilities such as manufacturing of aircraft equipment. Signature Aviation PLC, formerly known as BBA Aviation plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

BBAVY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

