Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.00 and a beta of 1.26. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 600.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.