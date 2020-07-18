Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Hold

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

SPNS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sapiens International by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $15,498,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sapiens International by 78.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

