Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) to Sell

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $472,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,027,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,425,637.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $34,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,562 shares of company stock worth $1,048,364 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

